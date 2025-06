New missile strikes from Iran in response to Israeli attacks

In retaliation for Israel's recent assaults, Iran launched six separate missile attacks as of last night. The death toll from these strikes has risen to 3, with 91 injured. As Israel's attacks on Iran continue, new explosions were heard in Tehran. According to footage shared in Iranian media, the intense blasts occurred in the western part of the capital.

Agencies and A News / World Published 14.06.2025 10:25





