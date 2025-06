In Cologne, Germany, people gathered at the Cologne Central Mosque to celebrate Eid al-Adha. In Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Muslims gathered at the Central Imam Serahsi Mosque for the Eid prayers. In Abu Dhabi, UAE, Muslims attended the Eid prayers at Al-Kareem Mosque. In Stockholm, Sweden, Muslims gathered at the Fittja Ulu Mosque, affiliated with the Directorate of Religious Affairs, to perform the Eid al-Adha prayers.