Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Traditionally, Eid is a three-day celebration marked by large family festivities and prayers. Families also visited the graves of their loved ones. Also, many people chose to travel to their hometowns or coastal cities for vacations. Thousands of Muslims living in the countries flocked to mosques in the morning to perform the Eid prayer and celebrated with their loved ones. Muslims living in North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Montenegro welcomed the Eid al-Fitr with enthusiasm. People across Turkey celebrated the first day of the holiday with many mosques packed for Eid al-Fitr prayers early in the morning and people hosting friends and families at their homes. The roads leading to the Old City area of occupied East Jerusalem were filled with young, old, women, men, and children who wanted to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque. The holiday has brought joy, particularly to children, who receive candies and presents as part of the tradition. Nearly 200,000 people performed the Eid prayer in Masjid al-Aqsa in East Jerusalem under Israeli occupation. The first hours of the Ramadan feast in Jerusalem started with a festive atmosphere.