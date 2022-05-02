 Contact Us

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, is being celebrated worldwide on Monday.

Published 02.05.2022 11:53
Traditionally, Eid is a three-day celebration marked by large family festivities and prayers.
