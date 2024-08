Many killed in Israeli attack on Maghazi camp; bodies moved for burial

Following an Israeli attack on the Maghazi Refugee Camp in central Gaza, numerous members of the Thabet family were killed. The bodies were taken to Aksa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah for funeral prayers and burial, as grieving Palestinians mourn their losses.

Published 27.08.2024 14:29





