Major delays on Italian rail as cargo train derails

The railway route between Florence and Bologna, an important north-south connection, was disrupted for many hours, both for regional and long-distance traffic.

Published 20.04.2023 15:55
A cargo train derailed in Florence overnight, causing major problems for the Italian rail network that lasted into Thursday.
