Major delays on Italian rail as cargo train derails

A cargo train derailed in Florence overnight, causing major problems for the Italian rail network that lasted into Thursday. No people were injured in the accident near the Florence Castello station. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at many stations, including in Rome and Milan. The railway company Trenitalia reported a total of 36 cancelled high-speed trains, with many other long-distance trains diverted. It was not clear why a wagon of the goods train derailed, a railway official said, according to the ANSA news agency.