Maasai community blends tradition with modernity in Southwestern Kenya

The Maasai community, captured in the Sekenani Camp in southwestern Kenya, continues to preserve their cultural heritage by blending traditional lifestyles with modern interactions. Recognized for their red clothing and beaded jewelry, the Maasai sustain their livelihood through cattle farming in their semi-nomadic way of life.

Agencies and A News / World Published 15.05.2025 09:54





