Lewis Hamilton, living legend of Formula 1, enjoying vacation in Türkiye’s Cappadocia

British star Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, embarked on a well-deserved vacation following an interruption in the racing season. Opting for a getaway in Cappadocia, Hamilton indulged in the region's natural beauty. The renowned star took to the skies in a hot air balloon adventure with his friends, garnering admiration for his shared moments on social media.

A News / World Published 22.08.2023 01:14 Share This Album





Subscribe