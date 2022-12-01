Kanye West sparks outrage by declaring his "love" of Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler

"I see good things about Hitler. This guy... invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I'm done with that. I'm done with the classification, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I like Hitler," Kanye West said in his comments to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones by declaring his "love" of Nazis and admiration for Adolf Hitler.