Japan, France begin 1st joint fighter jet exercise

Paris has sent two Rafale fighters from the French Air and Space Force while three F-15 and two F-2 fighter jets from Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) are participating in the joint drill over southwestern Japan, according to the JASDF. The drill, which would continue until Saturday, came amid reports that France is opposed to the idea of NATO opening its office in Tokyo.

