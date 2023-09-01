James Webb: Telescope reveals new detail in famous supernova

This remarkable image captures the aftermath of a supernova, the cataclysmic explosion of a star, through the lens of the cutting-edge James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). Known as SN1987A, this celestial event holds a special place in astronomical history, being one of the most renowned and extensively studied objects in the southern hemisphere sky. The explosion of this star in 1987 marked a significant milestone, as it was the nearest and brightest supernova visible from Earth in nearly four centuries. Located a relatively close 170,000 light-years away, SN1987A resides within the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf galaxy that orbits in proximity to our own Milky Way Galaxy. Astronomers are captivated by SN1987A because it offers a profound glimpse into the intricate processes that unfold when massive stars reach the end of their stellar journeys.Astronomers are fascinated with the object because it provides an intricate view of what happens when big stars end their days; Dying star images show details never seen before.