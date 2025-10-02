Israel’s Sumud Flotilla raid sparks global outrage

The Global Sumud Flotilla, heading toward Gaza to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid, was subjected to an unlawful raid by Israeli naval forces, and several activists were detained. While news agencies described the events as 'piracy' and 'a violation of international law,' it was reported that anti-Israel protests had begun in many countries. International news agency Reuters reported that Israel is facing international backlash in an article titled, 'Israel's seizure of 39 ships carrying aid to Gaza sparks reactions.' Qatar-based Al Jazeera covered the developments concerning the Sumud Flotilla under the headline, 'Act of Piracy: Israeli Commandos Halt Gaza Flotilla! Dozens Detained.' The UK-based Middle East Eye (MEE) used the headline, 'Global Anger Against Israel Mounts,' reporting that many countries have condemned Israel. The U.S.-based CNN reported that 'Protests break out worldwide after Israeli forces halt aid flotilla to Gaza.' The report stated that demonstrations against Israel's action had begun in Türkiye, Greece, Italy, Tunisia, and Argentina.