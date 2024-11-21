 Contact Us

Israeli massacres turn Gaza into graveyard for thousands of Palestinian children

The Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for thousands of children, according to the United Nations.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 17,400 children in Gaza, as reported by Palestinian officials. That equates to one child dying every 30 minutes.
