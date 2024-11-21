Israeli massacres turn Gaza into graveyard for thousands of Palestinian children

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 17,400 children in Gaza, as reported by Palestinian officials. That equates to one child dying every 30 minutes. Thousands more are trapped beneath the rubble, with most presumed dead. The surviving children, many of whom have experienced the traumatic effects of multiple wars, have lived their entire lives under the shadow of an Israeli blockade, which has shaped every aspect of their existence. Among the documented victims, there are at least: More than 17,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both parents, according to UNICEF. 'We are witnessing a genocide in real time,' said a spokesperson for Defense for Children International - Palestine. 'Every day, 10 children lose one or both legs, with operations and amputations performed with little or no anesthesia due to Israel's ongoing siege,' stated Save the Children. 'Without safe water, many more children will die from deprivation and disease,' warned UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. 'Children are more at risk of dehydration, and malnourishment can further accelerate the effects of having no water,' stated UNICEF. 'Gaza is once again 'the most dangerous place in the world to be a child,'' said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.