Israeli forces kill 14-year-old Palestinian teen Omar Khmour during West Bank raid

A Palestinian child on Monday died of wounds he sustained in a raid by Israeli forces on the Dheisheh refugee camp in the southern Bethlehem city of the occupied West Bank. In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 14-year-old Omar Khmour was critically injured by a live bullet in his head and transferred to hospital before he was pronounced dead.

Agencies and A News / World Published 16.01.2023 17:11





