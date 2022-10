Israeli army demolishes two more Palestinian-owned homes in occupied West Bank

Azzam Jaber said Israeli bulldozers razed his three-storey house in al-Baqaa town, east of Hebron, citing lack of a building permit. An under-construction house was also demolished in Yatta town, south of Hebron, for lack of a construction permit, according to Fouad al-Amour, the coordinator of a local committee against demolitions.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 31.10.2022 18:01 Share This Album





Subscribe