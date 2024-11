Israeli airstrike in Beirut's Dahiye area leaves one dead, 15 injured

In an Israeli army attack on an apartment building in Beirut's Dahiye area, one person was killed and 15 others injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The strike, carried out by warplanes, targeted a building near "Seman Gallery," causing significant damage.

