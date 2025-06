Of the $3.8 billion in annual U.S. military aid to Israel, about 80% is spent on products from American defense companies. Giants like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman are involved in joint projects with Israel. These collaborations have evolved from being merely deterrent strategies into strategic partnerships, thanks to lobbying efforts. The boards of these companies often include retired generals, former security advisors, and figures from lobbying circles.