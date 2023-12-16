Israel did not allow health teams to intervene for hours to rescue Al Jazeera cameraman who died from bleeding - report

Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, injured in Israeli attacks on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, succumbed to his injuries. Abu Daqqa, injured by shrapnel near Ferkhane School, sought refuge in the area, but ongoing attacks prevented ambulances from entering. Despite efforts, first aid teams were barred from the besieged zone for hours, leading to the journalist's inability to receive timely treatment or be transported to a hospital. Additionally, three civil defense workers attempting to aid Abu Daqqa and others at the school lost their lives in the Israeli attack, according to local sources.

