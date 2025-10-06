Inhumane treatment of Sumud activists by Israel: Torture, violence, harassment

"THEY HIT MY PRIVATE PARTS WITH THEIR HANDS"



Evie Rose Snedker (26), a biologist and activist in England, said: ''I flew from England to Barcelona. I departed on the Adara ship. They surrounded our ship and took us to the port of Ashtod. They forced our heads down and forced us to look down. They took our jewelry and all our personal belongings. They physically assaulted me by hitting my feet. They took my passport and watch. They tightened the handcuffs so tightly that my wrists were injured. The female soldier ripped off my necklace. They pulled my hair, reaching down to the hairpin. While searching, they tried to expose my private parts by touching them in a manner inappropriate for human dignity. They hit my private parts with their hands. They took us to prison, where they gave us no food or water for two days. They prevented us from going to the toilet. I was menstruating at the time. They didn't even give me a sanitary pad. There were 15 people sleeping in a room meant for five. They welcomed us very warmly in Istanbul. I am very pleased with the interest and concern shown by the Turkish authorities.''

