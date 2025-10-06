Inhumane treatment of Sumud activists by Israel: Torture, violence, harassment
The inhumane treatment of 137 activists detained by Israel and later brought to Türkiye through diplomatic efforts has been included in the investigation file launched by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. In their statements, the activists described Israel's brutality. They reported being subjected to psychological and physical abuse, strip searches, and handcuffing behind the back. A British female activist stated that she was sexually harassed.
Agencies and A News / World
Published 06.10.2025 11:28