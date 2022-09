Images show destruction after Kyrgyz-Tajik border clashes

Almost all houses, barns, garages, shops and vehicles have been gutted in the village, which has a population of 2,000, aftert the border clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. The walls are pockmarked will bullets. The 36-meter bridge, which was built recently and is the only transportation artery to Ak-Say village, was also damaged during the shelling.

Published 21.09.2022 22:46





