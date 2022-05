Hollywood actor Johnny Depp's star dimming because of 'unprofessional behavior'

Tracey Jacobs, Depp's former agent, said the actor "became the biggest star in the world" during the three decades she represented him in Hollywood. But the reputation of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star had begun to dim after 2010 because of his "unprofessional behavior," Jacobs said.

Published 19.05.2022 23:13 Share This Album





Subscribe