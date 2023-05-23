 Contact Us

Gaza after the ceasefire

In the attacks carried out by the Israeli army, 33 people, including 6 children and 3 women, lost their lives, 93 Palestinians were injured, including 32 children and 17 women.

Published 23.05.2023 22:45
Israeli army, claiming it targeted the executive staff of the Islamic Jihad Movement on the blockaded Gaza Strip between 9-13 May, killed 33 people, including 6 children and 3 women, while 93 Palestinians were injured, including 32 children and 17 women.
