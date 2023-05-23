Israeli army, claiming it targeted the executive staff of the Islamic Jihad Movement on the blockaded Gaza Strip between 9-13 May, killed 33 people, including 6 children and 3 women, while 93 Palestinians were injured, including 32 children and 17 women. It was stated that 459 families were left homeless due to the destruction caused by Israel's latest attacks. As a result of the attacks, many Palestinian families in the Gaza city of Deir al-Balah were left homeless. In the attacks carried out by the Israeli army, 33 people, including 6 children and 3 women, lost their lives, 93 Palestinians were injured, including 32 children and 17 women. Views of Gaza after the ceasefire reflected the situation in the city.