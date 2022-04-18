An Anadolu Agency team on the ground took footage of the destruction in Ukraine's Moshchun village, which was heavily bombarded by Russian forces. With special permission, the team entered the village, which was hit by Russian troops trying to capture Hostomel Airport. Moshchun is located northwest of the capital Kyiv near the city of Hostomel. A large amount of unexploded ammunition left by Russian soldiers, burnt armored vehicles and the burnt remains of a Russian soldier were found in the village, which the Ukrainian army regained control of in early April. The footage showed military uniforms used by the Russian army, exploded armored vehicles, dead animals and a destroyed church as well as homes damaged during the conflict. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ludmila Senkov, who lost her house due to the airstrikes on the region, said she spent 16 years with her husband building their home. She noted that Russian tanks entered the village at the beginning of the war and that Russian soldiers opened fire on civilians moving in the village with private vehicles and that her house burnt down on Feb. 27. 'We will rebuild our house. We have a big family. We have grandchildren,' she added. Denis Moryuk, another resident who lost his home, said they did not expect a major attack on the village, so they did not leave their homes at first but later had to leave the village after dozens of Russian combat helicopters were seen over the region. Saying that he spend five years to build his house, Moryuk noted that he moved there from Kyiv about a year and a half ago. At least 1,982 civilians have been killed and 2,651 injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure believed to be much higher. More than 4.8 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with over 7 million more internally displaced, said the UN refugee agency.