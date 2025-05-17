Flag-raising ceremony on Wall Street commemorates Atatürk Memorial Day
A flag-raising ceremony was held on Wall Street in New York to commemorate Atatürk Memorial Day, Youth and Sports Day, with the participation of Turkey's Ambassador to Washington, local officials, and the Turkish-American community. The event, part of the 42nd Annual New York Turkish Parade, also celebrated the importance of teaching the Turkish language to future generations.
Agencies and A News / World
Published 17.05.2025 11:45