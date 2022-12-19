 Contact Us

Five killed in Toronto shooting: police

The suspect also died after an exchange of fire with law enforcement, local police chief Jim MacSween told reporters, noting that the shooting took place in an apartment building.

Published 19.12.2022 09:17
Five people were killed and another wounded Sunday in a shooting in the suburbs of the Canadian city of Toronto, police said.
