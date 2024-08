Firefighting efforts intensify as forest fires rage in Türkiye's western provinces

Forest fires are raging across western Türkiye, impacting Aydin, Izmir, and Manisa provinces. In Aydin's Bozdogan district, efforts are underway to control a fire in Alhisar, which has spread to neighboring Mugla's Kavaklidere district, prompting evacuations in Ormepinar. Izmir faces major blazes in Karsiyaka, affecting residential and industrial areas, with evacuations in three neighborhoods.

Agencies and A News / World Published 18.08.2024 12:29 Share This Album





Subscribe