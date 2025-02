"The place we were in was deeply sorrowful and heartbreaking. We were trying to reunite the lives we found with their owners. One cat remained alone there. We gave each other energy. I wanted to adopt it, so I brought it to my home in Mardin. Two years have passed, and we are still together. I never expected to spend such a long time with it. We've built an emotional bond. Enkaz has become my companion. Seeing it makes me happy. I take care of it like my own child."