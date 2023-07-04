Estimated damage exceeds 1 billion euros in France gripped by widespread riots

Following several days of intense clashes, the situation in France began to calm down on the sixth night. The protests, which originated from the tragic death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was of Algerian origin and killed by a police bullet on June 27, persisted in Nanterre, Marseille, and Lyon. The extensive property damage caused during the unrest in France is estimated to amount to at least 1 billion euros.

