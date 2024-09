Erdoğan hosts U.S. and Turkish business leaders in New York

Turkish President Erdoğan met with U.S. and Turkish business leaders in New York during the 15th Türkiye Investment Conference, part of his activities for the UN General Assembly. The closed-door meeting was organized by the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK).

A News / World Published 24.09.2024 15:11 Share This Album





Subscribe