Elephant and donkey: Why these symbols are used prominently?

The two main political parties in the US are symbolized by two distinct animals: an elephant for Republicans and donkey for Democrats. The two animals appear every election cycle, with illustrations of donkeys and elephants showing up in countless political cartoons, campaign ads and internet memes. The reasoning behind both animals dates back to the 19th century, between 150 to 200 years ago.

Published 09.11.2022 10:20





