Earthquake death toll nears 25,000 after five days of searching

In Türkiye alone, at least 20,665 people were killed and 80,088 others injured by the two strong quakes that jolted the region last Monday, according to new figures released on Saturday morning. Another 3,553 are known to have died and 5,276 injured in neighbouring Syria, where international aid has been slow to trickle in.

Published 11.02.2023 11:20





