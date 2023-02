Deadly blast in Pakistan mosque leaves trails of tragic memories

Most of the victims were police officers as the suspected suicide bomber blew himself up during midday prayer in the mosque inside the Police Headquarters in Peshawar. "I have never seen such tragic moments in my service," Bilal Faizi, spokesman for Rescue 1122, told Anadolu.

Anadolu Agency / World Published 02.02.2023





