Controversial bill spurs nationwide protests in Israel

Following the approval of a controversial bill in the Israeli Knesset, which would strip government oversight on the Supreme Court, protests have erupted nationwide. Thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the Israeli Knesset building in West Jerusalem, brandishing Israeli flags and voicing their opposition to the government's decision.

Agencies and A News / World Published 25.07.2023 11:21 Share This Album





Subscribe