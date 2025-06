Colombia's largest mosque: Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque

Located in the city of Maicao in Colombia's La Guajira region, the Omar Ibn Al-Khattab Mosque was built in 1993 using Italian marble and is notable for its 31-meter-high minaret. It stands out as a powerful symbol of the wave of Middle Eastern immigrants who settled in the region during the 1960s.

Agencies and A News / World Published 11.06.2025 13:14 Share This Album





Subscribe