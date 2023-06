Captivating photographs from the Anatolian Anka-2023 Exercise, involving the participation of six countries

The Ministry of National Defense has released breathtaking images from the ongoing International Anatolian Anka-2023 Exercise. The visuals show the intensity and scale of the exercise, leaving viewers captivated by the displays of military prowess and coordination.

Agencies and A News / World Published 15.06.2023 12:23 Share This Album





Subscribe