 Contact Us

Building 'Mad Max' vehicles for Ukraine's fighters

These buggies are made by a company set up by 29-year-old Musa, who asked to use a pseudonym for safety concerns because his family lives in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Published 02.05.2023 18:39
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 15
With angular welded frames, huge wheels and teeth painted on the front grille, the one-off buggies being built to order for Ukrainian forces on the battlefield resemble props from the "Mad Max" films.
First images, details of Türkiye operation on Daesh 'leader' emerge
Portuguese police seize 4.5 tons of cocaine hidden in banana shipment
Turkish-made fighter jet KAAN to fly after completing high-speed taxi tests
Baykar plans production of new air combat drone Kizilelma next year
Türkiye's locally-developed Yeni Altay tank to enter test process