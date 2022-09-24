Bogota residents enjoy 'car-free' city for one day

With the decision of announcing a 'car-free day' in Colombia's capital Bogota, some streets of the city could be seen empty as citizens opted for traveling on bicycles or by walking. The event was interrupted for a couple of years due to the pandemic and was implemented again after the effects of the pandemic were eased. Even if it is for a day, the carbon footprint produced by fossil fuels was reduced by the vehicles not being in the traffic, which could be appreciated especially when compared to the heaviest time of traffic.