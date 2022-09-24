 Contact Us

Bogota residents enjoy 'car-free' city for one day

The 'car-free day' event was interrupted for a couple of years due to the pandemic and was implemented again after the effects of the pandemic were eased.

Published 24.09.2022 13:24
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 16
With the decision of announcing a 'car-free day' in Colombia's capital Bogota, some streets of the city could be seen empty as citizens opted for traveling on bicycles or by walking.
Neighbouring Russia, Latvians prep for war
Meet Japan's cyborg cockroach, coming to disaster area near you
Images show destruction after Kyrgyz-Tajik border clashes
Türkevi in New York hosts guests around world during UNGA week
Turkish defence firm Baykar delivers dozens armed drones to United Arab Emirates