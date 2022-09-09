Charles has been a controversial royal over the years, from his affair while married to Princess Diana, and alleged persistent political interference, to occasional gaffes and scandals involving aides. He has battled a string of public relations headaches dating back decades, including accusations of being cold towards his enduringly popular first wife Diana. Meanwhile, the depiction of his marital woes in the hit Netflix series 'The Crown' is unlikely to have garnered Charles much sympathy several decades on from that troubled time. And in 2021 his most trusted aide resigned for a second time in his royal courtier career amid controversy. 'None of it is good news. The queen is much loved, Charles is less loved. I think it will be difficult for him whatever happens, but all these revelations are not helpful.' In her extraordinary 1995 interview in which she revealed her feelings over his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, Diana famously said 'there were three people' in her marriage. Giving her version of events -- and admitting her own infidelity -- Diana laid bare her struggles within Britain's most famous family, criticising the royals and questioning Charles's fitness to be king. Charles was long vilified both for the extra-marital affair, which was blamed for the breakup, and in part for the royals' poor initial handling of Diana's death, when they were widely criticised for appearing heartless and out of step with the public. Charles has courted controversy for speaking out and appearing to pressure politicians privately, on various contentious public issues from health to the environment. Made public in 2015 after a decade-long legal battle waged by The Guardian newspaper, they included the plight of the Patagonian Toothfish and his famous bugbear, modernist building schemes. The disclosure of the 'black spider' letters sparked a backlash against the then-future king and concerns he was overstepping his role. More recently, Charles has become embroiled in an alleged cash-for-honours scandal. Michael Fawcett, his former valet who rose through the ranks to become chief executive of his charitable foundation, resigned in 2021 following the launch of an internal investigation into the accusations. In 2003, Fawcett resigned after being accused of bending palace rules and accepting valuable royal perks.