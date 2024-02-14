Biden’s Zionist A Team is the biggest supporter of Israel’s massacres in Gaza

After receiving an election victory over Republican rival Donald Trump in 2020, US President Joe Biden appointed a controversial and Zionist team for his new administration. Among them are a minyan and a half of the Jews. Indeed, I wonder if there has ever been a more Jewish Biden administration – and as well, a full minyan of strongly liberal Catholics, including Biden himself. Here are the 15 Jews who comprise Biden's Jewish A-team. I strongly believe that a vigorous American presence in world affairs, spearheaded by the Jewish A-team, is in Israel's long-term interest, more than an "America first" administration that made the US largely irrelevant in global affairs.