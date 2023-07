In a year-long marketing campaign, Mattel bombarded us with relentless promotion, creating a Summer of Barbie that felt like resistance was futile, all before anyone knew if the movie was even good. There were pop-up cafes, collaborations with Forever 21, and an abundance of viral Instagram filters. However, when the actual film finally arrived, it fell short of expectations. To borrow a phrase from the Aqua song, "Life in plastic, not fantastic."