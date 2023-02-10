 Contact Us

Arab world prays for Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims

In the Emirates, worshipers performed, after Friday prayers in all mosques in the country, the absentee prayer for the souls of the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, in response to the invitation of the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to Emirati newspapers. Bahrain's capital Manama also witnessed absentee prayers for the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye, the daily Bahraini Al Ayam reported.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 10.02.2023 18:28
Thousands of citizens performed absentee prayers in mosques in Arab countries on Friday for the souls of earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.
