Arab world prays for Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims

In the Emirates, worshipers performed, after Friday prayers in all mosques in the country, the absentee prayer for the souls of the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, in response to the invitation of the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to Emirati newspapers. Bahrain's capital Manama also witnessed absentee prayers for the earthquake victims in Syria and Türkiye, the daily Bahraini Al Ayam reported.