500 days of war: Ukrainian refugees hope to return home

Some 5.96 million Ukrainians took refuge in Europe, while 364,000 refugees were recorded outside the continent.

Published 08.07.2023 15:53
More than 6.3 million Ukrainians have taken refuge abroad since the launch of Russia's "special military operation" that entered its 500th day on Saturday, according to UN data.
