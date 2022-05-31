 Contact Us

3,400-year-old city discovered in northern Iraq

Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient city dating back to the Mittani Empire around 3,400 years ago in the Tigris River in Duhok province, Iraq.

Anadolu Agency / World
Published 31.05.2022 09:30
