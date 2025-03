Yılmaz, stating that he had been feeling anxious for days when his wife "Nazlı" the stork arrived but "Yaren" didn't, said:



"Yaren usually arrives at the beginning of the month. When he didn't come, I thought something might have happened to him on the road, so I spent a week feeling upset. Thank God, I've reunited with Yaren. We will be together until August. I will feed him, and we will live a happy life. He came to my boat this morning and ate the fish I brought for him."