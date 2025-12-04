Türkiye’s 6th deep-sea drilling ship arrives in Mersin for Black Sea operations

Türkiye's 6th deep-sea drilling ship, designated for operations in the Black Sea, has anchored off Taşucu Port in Mersin. Following the arrival of the first of the twin deep-sea drilling vessels on September 30, the second has now reached the waters near Mersin. The 7th-generation ultra-deepwater drilling ship, transferred to Türkiye Petrolleri Anonim Ortaklığı (TPAO), anchored about one mile off Taşucu Port. Capable of drilling up to 12,000 meters in deep water, the vessel will remain at the port for accreditation and certification procedures. After completing port formalities, the 5th and 6th drilling ships—yet to be named—will be deployed for their operational missions, joining Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdülhamid Han in service. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated that the 6th drilling ship has arrived in Türkiye and will begin operations next year, opening six new exploration wells across the Black Sea.