What makes Türkiye's May 14 elections a matter of life or death? | Erdoğan vs opposition bloc candidate Kılıçdaroğlu

"Erdoğan or Kılıçdaroğlu?" This has become the most popular question in the Turkish streets after the Turkish opposition coalition named the chairperson of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as their joint candidate in the upcoming elections. Analysts bring forward that the May 14 elections are considered the most critical elections in Türkiye and the region, because of Türkiye's role as a regional and global actor against the hegemonic powers.