 Contact Us

What makes Türkiye's May 14 elections a matter of life or death? | Erdoğan vs opposition bloc candidate Kılıçdaroğlu

"Erdoğan or Kılıçdaroğlu?" This has become the most popular question in the Turkish streets after the Turkish opposition coalition named the chairperson of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as their joint candidate in the upcoming elections. Analysts bring forward that the May 14 elections are considered the most critical elections in Türkiye and the region, because of Türkiye's role as a regional and global actor against the hegemonic powers.

A News / Turkey
Published 21.03.2023 16:01
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 10
What makes Türkiye's May 14 elections a matter of life or death? | Erdoğan vs opposition bloc candidate Kılıçdaroğlu
On May 14, 2023, Türkiye will hold presidential and parliamentary elections, which are considered to be the most important elections in the country's recent decades.
Quake-hit farmers return to their gardens in spring-colored Amik Plain
World famous Turkish folk poet Aşık Veysel commemorated at his grave
Taksim Mosque welcomes Ramadan with mahya
Türkiye develops new 'Azab' kamikaze drone
Türkiye marks 108th anniversary of Çanakkale victory