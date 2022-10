Weapons to be used in Hürkuş, Atak helicopters introduced

Before the defence industry fair which will be exhibited at the Istanbul Fair Center soon, Sarsılmaz Arms showed off the weapons it will exhibit at the trade show. At the show, the 20 mm artillery used in the Atak helicopters, along with the 12.7 mm machine gun, the heavy machine gun used in the marine type and the pistols to be used in the Hürkuş aircrafts will be seen for the first time.

