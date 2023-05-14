 Contact Us

Voting begins in Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary elections

More than 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

Anadolu Agency / Turkey
Published 14.05.2023 08:52
Millions of voters started heading to the polls in Türkiye as the country's presidential and parliamentary elections began Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT).
