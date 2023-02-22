Village of Tevekkelli located in quake-hit Kahramanmaraş suffers less damage despite sitting on fault line

Drone footage captured by Anadolu showed how cracks slice through fields and tracks in the village. The Village of Tevekkelli sits on the fault line in southern Kahramanmaraş, the epicenter of the Feb. 6 earthquakes. But villagers were lucky as their village had relatively suffered less damage, with 37 out of 300 houses crumbling to the ground, where only one person was killed.