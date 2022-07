UNESCO’s designation draws visitors to Arslantepe Mound

The addition of the Arslantepe Mound in Türkiye to the UNESCO World Heritage List last year has brought the ancient site into view for visitors, according to a museum official. Director of the #Malatya Museum Samet Erol told Anadolu Agency that interest in the 8,000-year-old site in eastern Malatya province has increased after it was added to the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage Permanent List.

