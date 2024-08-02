Unearthed ruins in Olympos Ancient City attract tourists

Olympos, which is mentioned on the Lycian coins minted between 167-168 BC and bears traces from the Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine periods, is being rediscovered with excavations that began in 2006 and have gained momentum in recent years. So far, the excavations revealed many structures including Church no.1 and Church no.3, the Entrance Complex, the Bishop's Palace, a bridge, the Monumental Tomb of Lychiarch Marcus Aurelius Archepolis, the Bishop's Residence, the Sarcophagus of Antimachos, and the Harbor Monumental tombs, which attract both domestic and international tourists. The remnants of Olympos are located in the hollow of a rock at the mouth of a river. The temple gate, situated 150 meters west of the river mouth, is one of the visible structures in the city. Other popular tourist attractions in the ancient city of Olympos include the Harbor Monumental Tombs and the mosaic structure. The Harbor Monumental Tombs, which were revealed through salvage excavations, are vaulted tombs. The first Harbor Monumental Tomb consists of a sarcophagus placed on a high podium in a chamber carved into the bedrock. The second Harbor Monumental Tomb is a two-story chamber carved into the main rock. Among the most interesting remains is the 'Sarcophagus of Captain Eudomus'. Located next to the river mouth, the sarcophagus features a relief depicting a ship. On the rear of the ship, which has no sails, masts, or oars, is a depiction of Aphrodite. Another notable remnant is the Bishop's Residence, where every room has mosaic floors. This two-story structure, which probably has been used as a civilian residence, is uniquely decorated with intricate mosaics and brickwork. Mosaic pieces on the surface appear to have fallen to the ground floor after the upper floor collapsed. The ground floor mosaics feature animal figures like water birds, fish, goats, rabbits, and dogs within geometric borders. These mosaics are dated to the late 3rd and early 4th centuries AD based on their stylistic features. The mosaics on the upper floor also feature animal figures within geometric borders and date back to the late 5th and early 6th centuries AD.