Unearthed ruins in Olympos Ancient City attract tourists

Olympos Ancient City in Kumluca, Antalya is a travel destination for its historical ruins and beautiful beaches.

Published 02.08.2024 15:06
Olympos, which is mentioned on the Lycian coins minted between 167-168 BC and bears traces from the Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine periods, is being rediscovered with excavations that began in 2006 and have gained momentum in recent years.
